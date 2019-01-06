EDITORIAL COMMENT: Workers must not be used by deceitful politicians

DESPITE attempts by opposition politicians to down play efforts by the Government to better the lives of the people and revitalise the economy, the Government continues to get thumbs up from the international community.

Newly appointed envoys who presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House last week noted that the improving relationship between Zimbabwe and European countries should now bear fruit by allowing the parties to forge synergies in various economic sectors.

Britain and Spain’s new envoys to Zimbabwe — Ms Melaine Robinson and Mr Santiago Gomez-Acebo, respectively, pledged to boost relations in all spheres. New Rwandan ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr James Musoni also presented his credentials to President Mnangagwa and pledged to boost trade between the two countries.

Mr Gomez-Acebo said he hoped the renewed relationship between Zimbabwe and Spain would start bearing fruit.

Ms Robinson, who replaces Ms Catriona Laing, said Britain would stand by Zimbabwe as it works its way to prosperity. Ms Laing was instrumental in the re-engagement process between Harare and London, a development which resulted in a major policy shift by the British government towards Zimbabwe and got her a lot of flak from the local opposition.

“I am delighted to start work today. The United Kingdom is committed to the success of Zimbabwe.

“I can reiterate our commitment to everything we can do to help Zimbabwe along the pathway to a brighter and prosperous future in the interests of all the citizens of Zimbabwe based upon strong and sustainable fiscal and economic reforms and human rights.

“I look forward to working hard and continuing to reinforce the relationship between our two countries for the interests of our people,” added Ms Robinson.

While the Government is busy working round the clock to create a conducive environment for industries and business to thrive, it has been noted with concern that some people are burning the proverbial midnight candle plotting to scupper such efforts by fanning labour unrests.

In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana decried the perpetual electioneering mindset still gripping the opposition, describing it as retrogressive.

“Government takes note of media reports wherein some political entities made threats to overthrow the constitutionally-elected Government and subsequently install an unelected person as President of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy with an elected leader, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose term of office runs until 2023,” said Mr Mangwana.

Utterances and social media posts by senior members of the opposition, especially MDC Alliance, have shown appetite to cause unrest in the country. Mr Mangwana urged Zimbabweans to heed President Mnangagwa’s call for peace.

“The President values unity, peace and tranquillity in the country and has urged the nation to focus on rebuilding the economy with the immediate business being that of delivering Vision 2030 aimed at making Zimbabwe an upper middle-income economy,” said Mr Mangwana.

He added: “It will be recalled that in his 2019 New Year message, the President emphasised that elections are now behind us, and the time has come to refocus on improving livelihoods and the general welfare of our citizens.”

There have been reports that some civil servants are being influenced by external political forces to undermine Government through unrealistic demands and threats of strikes in order to paint a picture of a dire situation in the country.