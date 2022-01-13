Emakhandeni Tennis Club thank sponsors

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EMAKHANDENI Tennis Club chairman, Witness Jiyane has expressed his gratitude to sponsors who assisted the club when its players took part in the just ended New Winners tournament held in Gweru.

Seven players from Emakhandeni took part in the three-day event whose matches were played at Thornhill High School, Midlands Christian College and Josiah Chinamano Airbase from 9-11 January. It was the boys who led the way as Adrian Muzire won gold in Under-12 singles and doubles, Isaac Nyoni took silver in doubles at Under-14. Sibusiso Kazungu won gold in doubles and bronze in doubles Under-10 green dot. Cristiano Ndlovu won silver medal in Under-10 red ball.

Bulawayo Athletic Club, Emakhandeni Tennis Club and Tomasick Foundation were the Bulawayo clubs which took part.

From Emakhandeni, their participation was made possible by a number of wishers. Chicken Inn and

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi supported for the New Winners tournament. Qoki ZiNdlovukazi funded transport and accommodation for six athletes while Chicken Inn took care of meals for the whole team from Emakhandeni.

“I have never seen such generosity and good customer care from the Chicken in staff, they would call me and inform me that your lunch will be ready for collection sir may you, please be on the way. We are grateful to Qoki ZiNdlovukazi, they have been supporting us since 2019,’’ remarked Jiyane.

The Emakhandeni chairman Sarah Chipunza fully funded since she resides with her grandmother.

National Tennis Development Global funded Kazungu and also assisted Felix Tazivinga to participate in a tournament in Masvingo, which got underway today (Thursday). – @Mdawini_29