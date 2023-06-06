Engineers find solution to Luveve road ground water headache

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has announced the temporary closure of Luveve road from Waverly street to Nguboyenja road on Wednesday and Thursday to pave way for the continuation of road works.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the road closure is set to allow for the excavation, bedding, pipe laying, and backfilling of the sub-soil drainage system and pavement reinstatement.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of the temporary carriageway closure of Luveve Road, from Waverley Street to Ngcebetsha Road/Nguboyenja Road commencing on Wednesday 7 June 2023 at 8.30pm and ending on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 6am. This is to facilitate the excavation, bedding, pipe laying, and backfilling of the sub-soil drainage system and pavement reinstatement.

“The motoring public is advised that when approaching Luveve Road within the closure area to travel east or west the traffic management team will assist them in turning around and using the diversion routes,” said Mr Dube.

He said motorists who need to access another junction or a property within the closed area, the traffic management team will guide safely through the closure. He assured the public that every effort has been made to ensure disruption to traffic, businesses and residents is kept to a minimum.

“However, the road closure will inevitably cause some disruption, and for this the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise in advance. The motoring and the general public is further advised to exercise extreme caution when approaching the Works location, observe all warning signs and to follow the diversion route signs,” said Mr Dube.

Following the commencement of road rehabilitation works at a section of Luveve Road near Engen Service Station it encountered expansive clay soils, dilapidated water and sewer mains within the works.

Those obstacles had seen rehabilitation work carried out by council in the past not been effective as the road would become damaged within a short space of time. Hence the local authority engineers have designed underground drainage systems made of stone blocks and gravel. The processes is expected to be completed by the the excavation, bedding, pipe laying, and backfilling of the sub-soil drainage system and pavement reinstatement.

