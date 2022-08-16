English giants Manchester United’s loss leads to murder in Mbembesi

Sunday News Reporter, Caroline Mutsawu

THE shambolic Manchester United performance that resulted in a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brentford in the English Premier Soccer League last Saturday has led to the death of a man in Mbembesi, Matabeleland North province after he and another man had a physical confrontation after the match.

Police are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Vukile Nkomo who was allegedly murdered after he attempted to stop an argument between his killer and his brother, over the English Premier league match.

The accused, Sthembelani Tshuma who is facing a murder charge is on the run and is wanted for questioning after allegedly striking Vukile with a machete in rural Mbembesi Village on 13 August after Manchester United’s heavy loss, at around 2200hrs.

The informant, a 35-year-old cousin of the deceased reported the assault to Mbembesi Police Station. He informed the police that the accused had struck his cousin along a footpath that comes from Mbembesi Shopping Centre to Nqakala Village, Mbembesi.

The deceased was watching football at Fingo Bottle Store with his brother Mkhululi Nkomo, the informant, the accused and other patrons. After the match, a misunderstanding arose between the accused and Mkhululi over outcome of the match at which point Vukile and his cousin intervened so as to calm the tension between the two.

This did not go down well with the accused who rushed home to collect his machete and, on his way back, used the path which he knew his rival often used on his way home. Along the way, the informant and the deceased encountered the accused person carrying the machete which he used to strike the deceased several times while accusing him of taking his brother’s side.

The informant returned to the shopping centre to alert others and when they returned to the scene, they found the deceased in a pool of blood. The informant informed Mbembesi Police Station and officers were deployed to attend to the crime scene. Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident and revealed that Tshuma was still at large and police were appealing to the public for information that might lead to his arrest.

