EU ends travel ban with Southern African countries

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE European Union has ended its travel restrictions with Southern African countries- inclusive of Zimbabwe- effective Monday (yesterday).

In November last year, EU countries decided to ban flights from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe to stem the spread of the omicron variant that was first discovered in Botswana and South Africa.

EU members, on Monday, agreed “to lift the emergency break to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries,” the French government assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU announced on Twitter.

“Travelers will still need to respect certain health requirements to enter the bloc,” the post added.