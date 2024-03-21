Ex-Bantu Rovers, Bosso goalminder dies

The Sunday News

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Football Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) has joined the rest of the local soccer fraternity to mourn the death of ex Bantu Rovers and Highlanders goalkeeper Takunda “Tk” Mutanga.

Although details are still sketchy about his demise, a number of local and foreign based players, chief among them being Teenage Hadebe, mourned Mukanda’s death on social media.

Others who took to social media to mourn Mutanga’s passing are retired players that include ex Warriors, Bosso and Bantu Rovers left back Zephaniah Ngodzo and United Kingdom based Edmore “Digo” Muzanhenhamo.

More Details to follow…..

