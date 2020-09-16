Extended operating times for gyms, recreational facilities

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has extended operating hours for gyms as well as recreational facilities around the country with immediate effect.

In a statement sent out on Tuesday, the SRC said the new times came as a result of recommendations they made to the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on behalf of the sporting and recreational sector.

“The Sports and Recreation Commissioner (SRC) hereby gives notice of the decision by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation (Minister or Ministry), to grant authority for the adjustment of operating times for registered sport and recreational facilities (clubs and gyms). The approval is pursuant to the recommendations my by the SRC on behalf of the sport and recreation sector to the Minister. The new approved times are as follows: 06:30-18:00 effective immediately,’’ read part of the SRC statement.

However, the SRC went on to state that the new times apply only for those registered with the country’s sports governing body and advised all those that are yet to regularise their operations to do so.

“This approval is only applicable to registered clubs and gyms. In this regard, SRC is urging all unregistered sport and recreational facilities to do so without further delay in order to comply with the law. All the protocols for the prevention and containment of Covid-19 remain applicable and must be observed at all times,’’ concluded the SRC statement.

Gyms were granted permission to reopen have been following the normal operating times for all other businesses during the country’s lock down since they were given permission to reopen in June. The times were not flexible for those who wanted to train before going to work and those who prefer working out after knocking off.

Body Works Gym as well as Pro-Active Gym are the two fitness facilities in the city that were allowed to resume operations after they were inspected by officials from the SRC.

@Mdawini_29