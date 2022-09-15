Fake November 2022 Zimsec exam papers vendors unearthed

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Reporter

A scam by a Harare trio purporting to be selling Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2022 examination papers for six different subjects has been unearthed.

The trio is going by what seem to be fake names, are claiming to have November examination papers for Mathematics, Combined Science, English Language, Shona Language, Geography and History. They are calling themselves Dr TN Machache (0775 197 627), Mr PG Chigumbu (0736 312 609) and Mr N Mwenje (0789 962 343) and gave contact numbers on which they could be reached.

Their social media advert read: “We sell November 2022 ZIMSEC papers at a very affordable price. NB. We only have access to the examination papers of the following subjects: Mathematics, Combined Science, English Language, Shona Language, Geography and History.”

This publication reached out to “Dr Machache” using mobile number 0775 197 627 and asked to acquire Mathematics and Combined Science examination papers. When “Dr Machache” responded to this publication, he said: “Unfortunately we are no longer offering them. We reached maximum number of people yesterday (last Wednesday).”

Asked if he could recommend another vendor, “Dr Machache” told this writer: “Unfortunately no.”

This writer then said: “Kana pakayita mukana pls remember me and give me a heads up (if there is a chance please remember and give me a heads up)” to which the fraudster offered to meet up at Construction House, two-story high-rise building on Leopold Takawira Avenue in Harare at 9am.

The fraudster also revealed that each examination paper was going for US$80. Sunday News spoke to Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini who responded: “Good day, Zimsec is aware of the image with purported 2022 exam papers on sale. The Security department of the Council has verified that these are fake papers being sold in an attempt to defraud those who purchase them.”

Ms Dlamini added that full investigations are in progress and further comments will be available after they are concluded.

@RealSimbaJemwa