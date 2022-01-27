Fastjet to introduce Victoria Falls-Maun Flights

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

FASTJET Zimbabwe is set to introduce a new service between Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Maun in Botswana effective Thursday 30 June 2022.

The new route is scheduled to operate four times a week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fastjet will operate the route using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.

The airline’s spokesperson, Mr Nunurai Ndawana confirmed this development noting that they hoped that the new route will spur regional tourism.

“The airline is thrilled to introduce direct flights from Victoria Falls to Maun. Using our Embraer ERJ145 aircraft, we believe this route will facilitate more travel between these two tourism capitals of Zimbabwe and Botswana. This route has for many years been only available by private charter. So, with the introduction of this direct connection, we believe it will be able to spur tourism development and growth in the region,” said Mr Ndawana

Fastjet Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr Donahue Cortes also commented on the introduction saying it was the second new route to be added on the regional network.

“The Victoria Falls – Maun flight is the second new route being added onto the fastjet regional network, with flights between Victoria Falls and Nelspruit Kruger Mpumalanga planned to launch ahead of the Easter travel period. Despite the hard-wearing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group remains dedicated to the recovery and growth of tourism in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana, and to bringing further connectivity to the region,” said Mr Cortes.

The introduction of the flight is set to boost tourism in the two towns while it becomes the second to fly between the two countries. Mark Air introduced the Kasane – Victoria Falls route in May last year. [email protected]