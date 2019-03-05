FC Platinum land in South Africa

Mehluli Sibanda in Johannesburg, South Africa

ZIMBABWEAN champions FC Platinum arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday afternoon for their Caf Champions League group stage clash with Orlando Pirates on Friday.

The Zvishavane based side touched down at Oliver Tambo International Airport at lunchtime having taken off from Robert Mugabe International Airport in an Air Zimbabwe plane at midday.

A squad of 19 players made the trip to South Africa, with officials including head of delegation, Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela, FC Platinum chairman Evans Mtombeni and the club’s general manager Joseph Mususa also here.

FC Platinum had planned a training session under lights on Tuesday at Greek Sports Club, which is a stone throw away from their hotel.

Orlando Pirates and FC Platinum drew 0-0 at a packed Barbourfields Stadium in January.

Since then,the two times in a row Zimbabwean champions have lost twice to Horoya of Guinea and once to Tunisia giants Esperance which leaves them at the bottom of the log with just a point.

Pirates on the other hand have one win, a defeat and two draws, results which place them third in the group with five points.

FC Platinum squad for trip to South Africa:

Petros Mhari, Francis Tizayi, Gift Bello, Kevin Moyo, William Stima, Elvis Moyo, Raphael Muduviwa, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa, Farai Madhanaga, Rainsome Pavari, Kelvin Madzongwe, Never Tigere, Ali Sadiki, Rahman Kutsanzira, Perfect Chikwende, Mkhokheli Dube, Lameck Nhamo, Thomas Chideu.

