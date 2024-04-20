FC Platinum miss chance to go top

Zimpapers Sports Hub

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, FC Platinum missed a chance to go top of the standings after blowing a two-goal lead in the second half to settle for a 2-2 draw against newcomers Bikita Minerals at Mandava yesterday.

In a lifeless start to Week Seven fixtures, the other three matches yesterday ended in goalless draws as Yadah hosted Chegutu Pirates at Heart Stadium, Greenfuel entertained Herentals at the Greenfuel Arena and ZPC Kariba took on Arenel Movers at Nyamhunga.

On a weekend where all four newcomers are on the road, three were in action yesterday and Bikita Minerals came out the best with a stunning result at Mandava.

With leaders Highlanders only playing this afternoon, FC Platinum needed to win by four goals to occupy pole position for at least 24 hours. They looked on course after two quick second half goals by Juan Adrian Mutudza (51st minute) and Davison Marowa (57th minute) gave the platinum miners a 2-0 lead.

However, Bikita Minerals dug deep and snatched a point through goals from 69mins Liberty Masveure (69th minute) and Chris Makambira (83rd minute).

It adds on to the impressive results by Saul Chaminuka men who beat CAPS United 1-0 at Rufaro and silenced Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 last weekend.

At Heart Stadium, Yadah failed to collect maximum points at their impressive home ground for the second successive game.

The stadium was opened for Premiership action a fortnight ago as they lost 2-1 to Simba Bhora and yesterday they fired blanks despite the presence of former South African Premiership attackers, Evans Rusike and Khama Billiat.

Billiat was a second half substitute after recovering from an injury, which kept him out of the 3-2 win against TelOne at Bata last weekend.

It means Yadah are yet to win a game with Billiat in the line-up as the six matches he has featured have yielded three draws and three defeats.

Yesterday

FC Platinum 2-2 Bikita Minerals

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Arenel Movers

Greenfuel 0-0 Herentals

Yadah 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Today

Bulawayo Chiefs v Simba Bhora (Luveve)

Dynamos v TelOne (Rufaro)

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields)

Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery)

Manica Diamonds v CAPS Utd (Sakubva)

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Highlanders 6 4 2 0 10 3 14

Simba Bhora 6 4 1 1 9 5 13

FC Platinum* 6 3 3 0 10 6 12

Chicken Inn 6 2 3 1 5 3 9

Greenfuel 7 2 3 2 6 7 9

Byo Chiefs 6 2 2 2 7 6 8

TelOne 6 2 2 2 9 9 8

Bikita Minerals 6 2 2 2 7 6 8

ZPC Kariba 7 1 5 1 5 5 8

Arenel Movers 7 1 5 1 5 6 8

Chegutu Pirates 7 2 2 3 3 6 8

CAPS United* 5 2 1 2 7 4 7

Manica Diamonds 6 2 1 3 6 8 7

Dynamos 6 1 3 2 4 5 6

Ngezi Platinum 6 1 3 2 3 5 6

Yadah 7 1 3 3 6 9 6

Herentals 6 1 2 3 3 6 5

Hwange 6 1 1 4 4 9 4

*Match abandoned.