Female boxer Nhliziyo inches closer to title fight after first knockout win

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

BUDDING female boxer, Sehliselwe Nhliziyo is hoping to build on her knockout win over Nestai Bondayi last week and seek a title fight.

The Lobengula Boxing Club boxer knocked out Bonday in the fifth round of the featherweight non-title fight which was part of Mau Mau stable’s bill that took place in Harare last Saturday.

Nhliziyo said she was looking forward to securing a title fight and the win was critical in paving the way to be considered for one.

“It was a great fight, I went out with confidence and managed to ensure that I do not give her much room to come at me.

“I’m happy with the way I performed and I am looking to more fights ahead that will pave the way for a title fight,” she said.

Lobengula Boxing Club trainer, Anderson Sibanda said although she has only been involved in two professional fights, Nhliziyo is eager to get her name out there and seek fights outside the country.

He said they are making plans to register her with boxing statistics records online site, boxrec.com as she seeks to put out her profile to the whole world.

Boxrec is a highly respected dedicated to holding updated records of professional boxers, both male and female.

“We have sent her details to the national association (Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board) and hope they would have sorted the issue before the end of the month.

“We are going to seek more fights as she takes aim at a title fight,” he said.