Fire guts down REPS hostel

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A dormitory at Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (R.E.P.S) primary school in Matobo district, Matabeleland South Province had been guttered by fire, destroying an array of furniture, stationery and clothing belonging to pupils and staffers.

The dormitory which was occupied by 28 Grade 6 and 7 pupils together with six staff members’s fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault broke out last Sunday.

Bulawayo Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Mr Linos Phiri confirmed the fire incident and said:

“On 18 June 2023 we received a call at 1821 hours informing us of the fire incident. A Government School Girls Hostel measuring 30 x15 Metres built of bricks under Zinc sheets had caught fire. The entire block was found already severely damaged by fire, the entire roof timber already consumed by fire. Nothing was salvaged from the building block while walls were showing cracks with the block eastern side wall already collapsed before brigade arrival. Firefighters used one jet, BA stage one to extinguish the fire,” said Mr Phiri.

He said the value of the property lost is yet to be established with the incident not recording any fatalities and casualties.

Matobo District Schools Inspector Mr Headmen Mpofu said they had since informed the District Disaster Risk Management Committee which is chaired by the District Development Cordinator to mobilise resources towards the affected victims.

“The hostel accommodated 28 girl pupils in Grades 6 and 7. It also housed ficve teachers and one matron. They all lost various goods and properties that range from stationery, clothing and appliances. Pupils lost exercise books, text books, uniforms and blankets amongst a variety of things.

“The institution lost furniture like wardrobes, lockers, and fridges. They could not salvage anything from the fire. The pupils are however in safe hands as we have relocated them to the main hostel. We appeal for help from well-wishers as we are in need of things like blankets amongst other properties,” said Mr Mpofu.

Rhodes Estate Preparatory School was formaly an all-boys’ private boarding preparatory school in Matopos, near the Matobo National Park. Founded in 1932, its completion was funded by the estate of Cecil John Rhodes, after whom it is named and whose summer home is located on the main site. The government then granted REPS Primary School permission to enroll girls to boost the school’s low enrolment figures.

