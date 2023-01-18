Fire guts Mpopoma informal traders’ market

Fire broke out at Mpopoma home factory, popularly known as Sipamprekini, on Wednesday morning

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

AN inferno razed down the Mpopoma Outspan Association-operated informal traders complex affectionately known as ‘Esimprapekini’ along Nketa Drive in Mpopoma on Wednesday morning, destroying property worth thousands of dollars belonging to over 300 informal traders.

The fire reportedly started at around 6am and people who had arrived at the complex rushed to put it out fearing that it could spread and cause more losses.

Mr Edward Maruziva who works as a tailor lost his Singer Sewing machines amongst other appliances.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade arrived moments after and successfully extinguished the fire with some of the property spared.

So ferocious was the blaze that it consumed most of the goods, forcing traders to sift through ashes for remnants.

One of the traders only identified as Tinotenda who was described by his peers as a hero who saved a lot of property suffered a deep cut on his head after an aluminum roofing sheet fell on him while sifting for remnants. He was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.



While the cause of the fire is yet to be established, the over 300 informal traders who are registered under the Mpopoma Outspan Association were left counting their losses that ranged from machinery, furniture (which is the major business venture at the complex), chickens and clothing materials among other properties.

“I have been a tailor who specialises in upholstery. I have been a tailor for close to 15 years and I have been working here for seven years. I was informed by my neighbours that our workplace was on fire and when I got here I found everything burnt down in my shop

“I was operating heavy-duty Singer sewing machines that I have been using for years but they are all burnt down as you can see these remains,” said Mr Edward Maruziva (53).



Another trader who identified himself as Mr Jetro Manguvindire (42) said they raised an average of close to US$ 700 per month.

“Well it is difficult to really state how much we made per month as business fluctuates. However, on an average per day, I usually could make US$20. If you multiply that by at least 25 days in a month you get as much as US$ 700.

“The complex also catered and empowered close to 500 young boys who would come and do general hand work and collectively could pocket US$300 per month. This is really sad and painful as it is our source of livelihood. We really plead with anyone who can help us recover from this,” said Mr Manguvindire.

The 300 registered informal traders are composed of various skills that include tailors, carpenters, and upholsterers as well as 500 more general hands.

Machines that include cutting machines, sewing machines, compressors, spray painters and other tools were lost in the inferno.

