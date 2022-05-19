FODPZ compliments Gvt efforts in the empowerment drive of PWDs

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Federation of Organisations of Disabled People in Zimbabwe (FODPZ) has said it will continue to complement Government efforts and work with other organisations in coming up with programmes that empower people living with disabilities (PWDs).

In his report, presented during the FODPZ Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently, the organization’s chair Senator Watson Khupe said they will continue to consolidate their foothold within the disability sector.

“It is my sincere hope and belief that FODPZ will continue to consolidate its foothold within the disability sector as a pacesetter and leader in disability advocacy, capacity development of members, good governance and disability inclusive development in general. FODPZ will continue to complement Government efforts in the empowerment drive of PWDs,” he said.

Sen Khupe said to broaden their alliance and partnerships with strategic organisations in the development sector, FODPZ signed MOUs with the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and Sightsavers International which are already bearing fruit.

Sen Khupe added: “The organisation also resolved to affiliate to the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZ). FODPZ will continue to seek mutually benefitting partnerships with like-minded organisations to take the disability agenda to the next level.”

He said this year’s AGM came against the backdrop of the launch of the National Disability Policy and appointments of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to key positions in the Government such as Dr Edmos Mtetwa as Chief Director in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Justice Deme to the High Court bench.

Sen Khupe said a notable milestone was their membership growth which remarkably grew from 21 at the last AGM to 34 to date.

“We envision growth to persist unabated in the short term to medium term due to the great appetite and interest of organisations that are applying for membership. Currently the National Employment Council (NEC) is processing several applications from prospective new members. We project our membership to surpass 50 within the next two years.”

He said FODPZ continues to deepen its partnership with UN agencies notably UNESCO.

Sen Khupe said within the framework of the United Nations partnership on the rights of persons with disabilities, FODPZ has implemented activities under the spotlight initiative and was sub-contracted in 2021 to facilitate research about persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe.

“Within the same framework senior members of the FODPZ secretariat and leaders of some affiliate OPDs received training on the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).”