Football fans to fork out US$20, US$50 to watch Chibuku Super Cup matches, each club allocated 250 tickets

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL fans who wish to watch their respective teams in action in this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals have to part with US$20 for the rest of the ground while those with a desire to occupy the VIP section have to be prepared to fork out US$50.

Both charges can be settled in local currency at the interbank rate but the announcement has been met with shock by football fans who feel that the amounts are too high for the ordinary supporters. Tickets will be sold as from Thursday to Friday, with those wishing to buy them required produce their proof of Covid-19 vaccination together with their national identity cards, which have to be captured by those selling the tickets.

All the eight clubs remaining in the Chibuku Super Cup have been allocated 250 tickets each, with these to be sold on Thursday and Friday.

Chicken Inn, Cranborne Bullets, Black Rhinos, Dynamos, Highlanders, Harare City, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum are the eight teams that are still in contention to win the most lucrative club football competition in Zimbabwe having finished in the top two from the four groups that were based in Bulawayo, Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane.

FC Platinum, who take on Highlanders on Saturday announced on Wednesday that they will be selling tickets at Mandava Stadium while Bosso fans can buy the means to get into Baobab Stadium from the club offices.

Chibuku Super Cup last eight fixtures are lined up for Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Saturday.

Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars will set the ball rolling when they clash on Saturday morning before the big one takes place in the afternoon when Highlanders, the last winners of the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019 clash with FC Platinum.

On Sunday, the morning fixture sees Cranborne Bullets aim shots at Harare City before Dynamos and Black Rhinos bring the curtain down on the quarterfinal action in the afternoon on that day.

