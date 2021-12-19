Form One online application opens

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has opened the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (EMAP), Form One e-enrolment process for 2022 Form One boarding schools.

A circular sent to provincial education directors and school heads by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, reads that the online application which begun last Monday will run up to 31 January next year.

Mrs Thabela said learners would be allowed a maximum of five applications at any given time.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be running an electronic platform for enrolment platform for enrolling Form One boarding places for 2022. Parents and guardians who wish to send their children to boarding schools are advised to start applying through the platform (www.emap.co.zw <http://www.emap.co.zw>) with effect from 13 December 2021 to 31 January 2022.

“All applicants will be allowed to make a maximum of five active applications at any given time. An applicant who has been offered a place at one school will not be eligible to apply or be considered for a place at any other schools unless the offer is declined. Successful applicants will be notified through short message service (SMS) by the respective schools heads. Parents and guardians are, however, advised that there is limited boarding places,” said Mrs Thabela.

She said upon applying to a school, an applicant will receive a response which will indicate that the application is either pending, accepted, processed or rejected.

Mrs Thabela, however, noted that there were limited places, hence only candidates who were rejected would be allowed to apply to other schools.

“Once you decline an offer there is no guarantee that you will get the same offer back. The offering of a place is done randomly from your shortlisted schools. Parents and guardians are advised to apply early because there are limited places for boarding places and only students who were rejected will be allowed to apply to other schools,” she said.

The e-enrolment process was introduced in 2016 in a bid to curb corruption that was associated with enrolment of learners at boarding schools.

At the start of the e-enrolment system there were 24 000 boarding places countrywide.

The e-enrolment has in the past been marred with confusion as some applicants claimed that the website was always down.

Parents and guardians have also said the new system was inconvenient as it gives them little time to prepare for the opening of the schools.