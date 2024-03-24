Former liberation movements still united, collaborating in defence of our liberation gains against neo-colonialism

Dr Obert Moses Mpofu

LAST week, we held a successful 11th Meeting of Secretaries-General and Wings of Liberation Movements. The secretaries- general of the most formidable political parties in Southern Africa converged on the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls, to discuss key and pertinent issues to our continuing struggle.

Present at the meeting were Cde Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General of the ANC; Cde Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, Secretary-General of Chama Cha Mapinduzi; Cde Roque Silva Samuel, Secretary-General of Frelimo; Cde Paulo Pombolo, Secretary-General of MPLA; Cde Sophia Shaningwa, Secretary-General of Swapo and Cde Kavis Kairo, Secretary-General of BDP.

In addition, all heads of wings of these political parties were also present at the meeting. From Zanu-PF, several Politburo members also graced this occasion and these included, Cde Patrick Chinamasa (Treasurer-General), Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi (Secretary for External Relations), Cde Judith Ncube (Deputy Secretay for Women’s Affairs and Cde Amb. Chris Mutsvangwa (Secretary for Information and Publicity).

The last such gathering of Secretaries-General was at this very location, here in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe between the 8th and 12th of September 2019, wherein some important resolutions were taken and these included among them; ideological impartation; the establishment of a Permanent Secretariat of the Liberation Movements; continuing the anti-sanctions lobby; the need to subdue the scourge of Afrophobia; and the outright fight against neo-imperialism.

Since the last meeting of the Secretaries-General of the Liberation Movements of Southern Africa in 2019, there has been some remarkable progress attained, as we have managed to complete the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania and works on the Museum of African Liberation have since commenced, with the assistance of our friends from China, the CPC. The level of corporation between this grouping is truly astounding.

Even though it has taken us quite a considerable amount of time to meet since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all the same, the solidarity and revolutionary bonds, which tie all our sister parties together are unbreakable. Rightfully, our theme for this year’s meeting was, “Unity, collaboration and defence of our liberation gains against neo-colonialism”.

This reinforced the historical fact that, we are the parties that were instrumental in ending the subjugation of our people by the imperialists and bringing independence to our respective countries. It was a collective effort, and we should always act as a collective.

Of the need to remain united

The events of the past few years have shown that there is an urgent need for the Former Liberation Movements to meet on a more regular basis, to share experiences.

We should constantly meet and chart ways of ensuring that the gains of independence, which we all fought for are not lost. Our meetings should also focus on sharing notes and experiences on how we can thwart the machinations of our detractors. It is no secret that we are under siege from our detractors, who wish to sow seeds of division among us and we are wary of all their shenanigans.

The Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa should stand firm and continue strengthening their bond in defence of our liberation gains. No divisions will succeed, for what binds us is more than what could ever separate us. We will forge ahead with finishing the work of realising the dreams of Pan-Africanism as espoused by Kwame Nkrumah and using the ideology set forth by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Since there are several elections on our continent this year, notably in South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia, we should be wary of the hidden hand of our detractors, who have attacked the Liberation Movements, with the aim of dividing us. We must remain vigilant from such manoeuvres and remain united. Lessons should be drawn from the harmonised elections we held here in Zimbabwe in August 2023, where my Party Zanu-PF and His Excellency Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa emerged victorious. It is no secret that, after our victory, there were attacks from our fellow brothers here in Sadc, who had been influenced by our detractors.

The Mumba Report that was disguised as the Sadc elections report was deliberately engineered to put a dent on our electoral victory. It is such actions that we should be wary of and remain united and vigilant. My Party Zanu-PF and our President and First Secretary Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, resoundingly won the August 2023 harmonised election and hence the election subject matter has been closed.

We are now looking forward to the upcoming elections in South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia, and we are confident that the ANC, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Frelimo and Swapo, will emerge victorious.

Of solidarity with our friends against the machinations of our detractors

The opposition aligned and Western sponsored media has been on a crusade to discredit the great work we’re doing for the benefit of our people. These are all efforts aimed at derailing the people’s agenda. Our detractors from the West have contaminated the world with their holier-than-thou approach and are on the forefront of igniting endless wars, as part of their nefarious agenda. It is only those with a true conviction to stand with the truth and a strong moral obligation for justice that will make a difference in this world.

South Africa’s triumph at the International Court of Justice is indeed a true testament of the fact that those who defend the truth and justice will always prevail. Be that as it may, Israel has blatantly refused to abide by the ICJ’s judgment and still continues with its onslaught on Palestine unabated and with impunity. South Africa should be applauded for her brave act of bringing Israel to book, by being Palestine’s advocate in taking this matter of genocide that is happening in Gaza before the International Court of Justice and for standing firm with Palestine. This is one of the most selfless acts that we have witnessed in recent history. The world is not a place for bullies anymore and bullies should be reprimanded. In the same vein, we should stand in solidarity with Cuba, Palestine and the people of the Saharawi Republic. These are our people and they shall never walk alone.

The Former Liberation Movements have indeed come a long way since the days of old wherein we broke the bonds of subjugation that had for long sought to eternally impoverish and torment our people. By standing firm together, we are indeed undoing the abominable legacy of imperialism and un-ringing the bell of colonialism.

Key resolutions

The meeting of the Secretaries-General of the Former Liberation Movements reiterated the importance of cooperation anchored on an outright fight against neo-imperialism through economic development and centred diplomacy in Southern Africa, which should be deepened in a bid to perpetuate the decolonisation agenda and guarantee the longevity of the FLMs. The FLMs agreed that their governments should harmonise their immigration laws to enable the free and smooth movement of people, goods and services. Therefore, going forward, the FLMs are to intensify close interactions and cooperation on matters of mutual national interests including, but not limited to socio-economic, political and security issues.

The meeting further underscored the need to ensure the value addition of natural resources to be prioritised in all FLMs led Governments.

The meeting further implored FLMs and their respective Governments to fight corruption at all levels and in all forms, so as to retain popularity and relevance of FLMs.

The meeting reaffirmed support and solidarity with the people of the Saharawi Republic and Palestine against their continued illegal occupation. Furthermore, the meeting re-affirmed its support and solidarity with the people of Venezuela and Cuba against the imposition of illegal sanctions on them.

Of importance during these deliberations was how the issue of the illegal sanctions still remains a pertinent one. During the meeting, it was agreed that FLMs should continue with the collective call for the immediate and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries and to devise counter measures against similar potential threats on member-states.

Another notable feature during this year’s meeting was the recommendation by the Secretaries-General to the Heads of States and Government to admit the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) as a Permanent member of FLMs. Indeed no one and no place is being left behind.

As we continue forging ahead, there is need to be vigilant against manifestations of hybrid warfare targeted at removing FLMs led Governments with a view of replacing them with pliable puppets. That FLMs indeed remain united against the twin scourges of neo-colonialism and imperialism.

Towards the future

The meeting was indeed successful and progressive, as has always been the case. It was pregnant with lively and progressive debates on crucial matters of mutual interest. The frank and lively discussions we had are exactly what we need to keep on driving our movements forward. It is such meetings that demonstrate that, the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa still continue to stand firm and continue strengthening their bond in defence of our liberation gains. Of note, were our deliberations on the numerous ways through which we, united in our common purpose, can thwart the efforts from our enemies, which by our unity alone are rendered insignificant. This is of utmost importance and lessons should be drawn from Zimbabwe, which faced several attacks during our Harmonised Elections, which we held in August 2023, wherein amid all the machinations by the enemy, my Party, the colossal Zanu-Pf led by His Excellency Cde Dr. E.D Mnangagwa emerged victorious.

In a similar fashion, I wish the ANC, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Frelimo and Swapo the best of luck in their upcoming elections and assure them that as the Former Liberation Movements, we are firmly behind them. My Party Zanu-PF will render as much support as we can to these respective Parties that have upcoming elections and ensure that victory is attained, as they have always done.

This meeting marked the end to my tenure (Zanu-PF) as the Chairman of the Former Liberation Movements. It has indeed been an honour to chair this formidable group of revolutionary Parties that have not only been the liberators of our respective countries but have also been working tirelessly to ensure that our liberation gains are sustained.

It is pleasing to note that, the spirit of Kwame Nkrumah rages on. Never will we forget Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s lessons as we forge ahead with our Pan-Africanist agenda. We have not abandoned the lessons taught to us by our forebearers and the flame, which they set alight continues to burn unabated. The Chairmanship of our Former Liberation Movements has now moved to Cde Fikile Mbalula of the African National Congress.

n Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.