Four Zimbabwean swimmers for FINA World Aquatics Championships

16 Jun, 2022 - 11:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Four Zimbabwean swimmers for FINA World Aquatics Championships Donata Katai

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR Zimbabwean swimmers are flying the country’s flag at the FINA World Aquatics Championships that will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 18 June to 3 July.

Coached by experienced mentor Masi Takedza, the Zimbabwean team is made up of four swimmers, two females and the same number of males. These are Liam Davis, Donata Katai, Nomvula Mjimba and Denilson Cyprianos.

Denilson Cyprianos

Davis, a 200m breaststroke swimmer is based in Edinburg, Scotland, locally domiciled Katai competes in the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke.

Mjimba, based at Gannon University in the United States of America does the 50m freestyle as well as the 100m freestyle. Cyprianos, whose base is South Dakota University in the US competes in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting