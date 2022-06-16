Four Zimbabwean swimmers for FINA World Aquatics Championships

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR Zimbabwean swimmers are flying the country’s flag at the FINA World Aquatics Championships that will be held in Budapest, Hungary from 18 June to 3 July.

Coached by experienced mentor Masi Takedza, the Zimbabwean team is made up of four swimmers, two females and the same number of males. These are Liam Davis, Donata Katai, Nomvula Mjimba and Denilson Cyprianos.

Davis, a 200m breaststroke swimmer is based in Edinburg, Scotland, locally domiciled Katai competes in the 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke.

Mjimba, based at Gannon University in the United States of America does the 50m freestyle as well as the 100m freestyle. Cyprianos, whose base is South Dakota University in the US competes in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

