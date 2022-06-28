Freedom fighter Cde Jealous Ndlovu declared liberation war hero

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

WAR veteran and former Zimbabwe National Army soldier, Cde Jealous Ndlovu (73) has died and was conferred with the liberation war hero status ahead of his burial this Friday.

Cde Ndlovu passed on last Friday.

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the conferment.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU (PF) Cde E.D Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation War Hero status to the late Cde Jealous Ndlovu who died on 25 June 2022 and will be buried at Mtshayeli Village, Chief Mathuphula, Tsholotsho. The family can be contacted at No 321 Nguboyenja suburb, Bulawayo,” said Dr Mpofu.

Cde Ndlovu whose pseudo name during the liberation struggle was John Malinga passed away on 25 June at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

He was born on 10 October 1949 and went to Kapani School where he went up to Standard 6. He worked for Wankie (Hwange) Colliery before going to South Africa.

In 1977 he returned to the country before proceeding to cross to Botswana to join the armed struggle.

Cde Ndlovu trained at Mlungushi Camp in Zambia. He then crossed back to the then Rhodesia where he operated in Mashonaland Central Province.

On 2 February 1980 he was attested to the Zimbabwe National Army where he was deployed to 1 Commando and operated in Mozambique. He was an engineer in the Army where he retired in 1996 with the rank of Corporal.

