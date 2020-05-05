Fuel prices go down

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has with effect from Tuesday reduced the price of petrol and diesel by $0,77 cents and $0.68 cents respectively.

In a notice posted on its Twitter account, Zera said the price changes are due to the FOB (Free on Board) price movement.

The price of petrol which was at $21,77 per litre is now $21, while diesel is now $20,84, down from $21,52 per litre.

Zera said operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

Global crude oil prices have plunged since the start of the coronavirus outbreak as economies shut down and motorists stay home.