Full house for Heroes, Defence Forces commemorations

Vincent Gono and Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporters

THE public will be back in full force to honour their heroes and attend to various commemorations and entertainment events that have been lined up across the country as the Nation commemorates Heroes and Defence Forces days tomorrow and Tuesday following the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations early this year.

The main celebrations will be headlined by President Mnangagwa at the National Heroes Acre for the Heroes Day tomorrow and at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday for the Defence Forces Day.

In the past two years public gatherings were restricted in numbers as Government had put in place measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told Sunday News yesterday that gates will be opened to the public at 7am tomorrow while Government will provide transport to ferry the families of all national heroes to the National Shrine.

“It’s good to be back physically honouring illustrious sons and daughters of this great nation after the Covid-19 induced hiatus.

The main events will happen at the National Heroes Acre. His Excellency, the President will give the national address at 10.35am.

Thereafter, the Presidium will lay wreaths on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The President will handover flags to families of heroes who were declared after they had been buried.

Families of heroes will be taken from their homes and brought to Harare,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the families started arriving in Harare yesterday while those from Bulawayo will arrive today. She said the programme is expected to end at around 1pm.

“In the evening it’s the Heroes Gala which is being organised by my Ministry. It’s being headlined by Mafikizolo from South Africa.

There is an impressive line-up of local artistes who will entertain the nation all night long.

This event will take place at the HICC and will be beamed live on National TV,” she said.

On Tuesday, Minister Mutsvangwa said the country will be celebrating the 42nd Defence Forces Day which will take place at the National Sports Stadium and President Mnangagwa will preside over the day’s proceedings.

Meanwhile, Heroes Day commemorations will also be held at provincial level across the country.

In Bulawayo, Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Paul Nyoni revealed that all was in place for the two national holidays, with rehearsals taking place yesterday at the provincial heroes acre in Nkulumane- venue for the provincial heroes commemorations- and White City Stadium where the Defence Forces celebrations will be held on Tuesday.

“As you might remember, last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic we had to hold mini-celebrations where numbers were limited to just 100, but this year we are going back to normal and everyone is invited to participate in the two national holidays.

What will happen is that we have been allocated 15 buses for each of the two holidays which will be picking members of the public from various pick up points in the city.

Those in the vicinity of the two venues of the provincial commemorations of these two national holidays can make their way there.

“For the two occasions the Bulawayo Metropolitan Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube will read the Presidential speech.

For the Heroes Day we have invited the widows, widowers, orphans of our heroes, war veterans, war collaborators, detainees, retired service people, that is in terms of specific groups and of course members of the public.

“For both occasions there will be entertainment.

At the Provincial Heroes Acre on Monday there will be musical interludes while at White City Stadium on Tuesday there will be music, poetry, karate displays and the usual marching by our Defence forces.

Food logistics have also been adequately set in place with Zimparks coming through with meat for both occasions.

We therefore call on members of the public to come in their numbers to commemorate both occasions,” said Mr Nyoni.

Matabeleland South Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko said all was in place for the hosting of the two national holidays, with the heroes celebrations set for the provincial shrine in Jacaranda suburb, Gwanda, while the Defence Forces Day commemorations will be held at Phelandaba Stadium also in Gwanda.

“Public works will be pitching three tents on 7 August (today) for the Heroes Day commemorations and on 8 August (tomorrow) for the Defence Forces at Phelandaba Stadium.

A clean-up campaign was held at the provincial heroes’ acre to spruce up the place.

Local groups will provide entertainment, army band will be available for the Defence Forces Day as well as drum majorettes.

So far we have also received 233 kilogrammes of meat from Zimparks, 100 kilogrammes of mealie meal from Drummond and 120 litres of fuel from Vumbachikwe Mine,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

In Matabeleland North, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo said all was in place for the holding of the two commemorations

“Heroes Day will be held at the provincial heroes acre while Defence Forces Day will be held at Somhlolo Stadium.

As a province we are ready, just putting the final touches and arrangements,” said the Minister.