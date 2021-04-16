Gamecocks hold on to Kadonzvo’s clearance, argue the player is AWOL

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Premier Soccer League champions, Chicken Inn are refusing to release Valentine Kadonzvo’s clearance after arguing that the player dubiously entered into a contract with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

In a letter dated 12 April 2021, the miners wrote to Gamecocks requesting for Kadonzvo’s clearance letter.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars Football Club entered into a contract with Valentine Kadonzo, a player who was previously contracted to your club. In line with the Premier Soccer League Rules and regulations order number 7 section 7.14 we hereby request clearance of the player to facilitate the registration process in preparation for the 2021 season.”

However, the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit is refusing to budge arguing that they are not yet prepared to do so as there are still some obligations that Kadonzo has to meet.

“As far as we are concerned, Kadonzvo is AWOL. We are wondering how he entered into the so-called contract with Ngezi Platinum Stars. Above all he still has some obligations to meet and the player himself is yet to even ask us to release his clearance to Ngezi Platinum Stars,’’ said Chicken Inn secretary general Tavengwa Hara.

Kadonzvo has a history of controversial moves. In early 2019, he was subject to a transfer wrangle between the two teams after DeMbare claimed that they were duped by the player into issuing him a clearance on the pretext that he was moving to the United States of America on a sports scholarship, only for him to resurface at Chicken Inn where he then signed a two-year contract.

If Kadonzvo is to officially leave the Gamecocks camp, coach Joey Antipas said they already have an equally talented Michael Charamba to replace the former.

The Gamecocks recently lost midfield enforcer Tichaona Chipunza, who was recently unveiled by Zambian club Nkana FC.

While Chicken Inn contend that Chipunza was still their player and are not happy at how he was cleared by Zifa, Antipas said they are happy they have got former Bulawayo Chiefs player Shepherd Mhlanga as a direct replacement for Chipunza.

Chicken Inn made damning allegations that midfielder Chipunza was fraudulently cleared to join Nkana, as they were not consulted about the issuing of an international transfer clearance (ITC).

Before the March 2020 Covid-19 induced lockdown, Chicken Inn had already snatched Ian Nekati from ZPC Kariba, Clive Dzingai, formerly with Mushowani Stars and Brian Muza from Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision, Lukas Sibanda, Brian Giant and exciting the Nelson Ketala.

The club’s three veteran players Guide Goddard, Mosses Jackson and Passmore Bernard recently committed to the club and will be expected to give proper guidance to the club’s new brooms in their quest for glory.

@FungaiMuderere