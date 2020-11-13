Ginimbi’s Ferrari overheats, abandoned after getting stuck in Harare CBD

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

Socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s roadshow for fans to bid him farewell was off to a false start today after his Ferrari overheated at around midday along Herbert Chitepo Street and 2nd Avenue in Harare CBD forcing its driver to abandon it there.

The luxurious vehicle which was one of the late Ginimbi’s personal favourites from his fleet was apparently being driven by his best friend, DJ Rimo who was en-route to Doves Funeral Services Parlour where Ginimbi’s memorial service was taking place.

Witnesses who were gathered where the car gave in said Rimo was reportedly doing high raves before the engine overheated.

Earlier on today, DJ Rimo posted a live video on Facebook of Ginimbi’s convoy as people made their way to the parlour. The convoy where the Ferrari was one of the cars, was met with cheers and ululations along the Domboshava-Harare highway.

The Ferrari is the same car which left Bulawayo in awe during Ginimbi’s last trip to the City of Kings and Queens last month.

