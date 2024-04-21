Government expands irrigation projects to boost agriculture production

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Government is expanding irrigation projects across the country, covering more than 4 000 hectares of land to enhance agricultural production and combat the impacts of climate change.

The revitalisation of additional irrigation schemes through the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (Sirp), is deemed crucial for smallholder farmers to boost their agricultural output.

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) director for Water Supply Services and Rural Development, Engineer Waddilove Mandiziba said Zinwa was also designing and providing construction supervision of high-impact 16 large dam and pipeline construction projects in the country that include Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo Pipeline, Tuli-Manyange Dam, Dande Dam and Tunnel, Gwayi Shangani pump stations and Mbada Dam.

“The following selected major irrigation projects are also under development, Chivhu Irrigation with 120ha, Kanyemba Irrigation Scheme 1 000ha, Gwayi-Shangani Irrigation Scheme 1 000ha, Bubi-Lupane Extension 360ha, Buffalo Range 800ha, Tugwi Mukosi- Banga 360ha and Mbuya Nehanda (Doreen’s Pride) 400ha, bringing the total to 4 040hagi.

“In terms of percentage completion, Gwayi Shangani Dam in Matabeleland North is at 70,2 percent, Chivhu Dam in Mashonaland East is 98,2 percent, Kunzvi Water Treatment Plant in Mashonaland East is at 47 percent, Bindura Dam in Mashonaland Central is at 38 percent and Tuli-Manyange Dam in Matabeleland South at 34 percent, among others,” he said.

Eng Mandiziba said under the Presidential Rural Development Projects, they were targeting the drilling of 35 000 boreholes and establishment of Village Business Units, 9 600 boreholes and establishment of Schools Business Units and 4 800 boreholes and establishment of Youths Business Units.

He said there were over 8 000 small, medium and large dams across the country while Zinwa operates more than 800 medium and large dams, for the supply of raw water to irrigators, local authorities, industries and mines on a cost-recovery basis.

“All previous private dams on land acquired by the Government through the Land Reform Programme are now State dams managed by Zinwa to ensure equitable access to water by all users, including the environment.

“In terms of the Water Act Chapter 20:24; there is no private ownership of water. All water is vested in the President. The authority also operates and maintains over 530 water supply stations across the seven Catchments, mainly serving small towns, growth points, service centres, police and army establishments, prisons, schools and hospitals,” he said.