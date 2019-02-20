Government launches $3m capacity building fund

Precious Maphosa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has launched a $3million capacity building fund aimed at advancing national adaptation planning process in Zimbabwe as it gears itself in the fight climate change.

Speaking in Bulawayo at the Green Climate Fund National Adaptation Planning Readiness Launch Meeting, Climate Change Management Department director Mr Washington Zakhata said the project which was running for three years from 2019- 2021 was meant to help in the fight against climate change.

“Today we are gathered to launch $ 3million dollar project, we are all aware that the issue of climate change is impacting terribly in Zimbabwe we have noticed and observed the things that are taking place.

“Climate change in Zimbabwe affects different groups differently therefore in developing our National Adaptation Plan it’s important for each and every stakeholder represented today to identify their potential role in advancing the NAP Process in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Zhakata.

He also added that the programme was meant to help with planning ahead.

“This programme will help us plan ahead for these disasters which have been occurring. We do not need to start looking for funds when we have a disaster but we need to plan in advance to ensure safety ,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Cde Justice Wadyajena said the country should work together in the management of climate change.

“All levers of the statecraft must pull in one direction so that there is cohesion and universality in our approach to climate change management. Failure to do that will lead to self-propelled destruction, a thought which is totally unfathomable at this point in time

“As a country, we need greater and enhanced ambition and a heightened sense of urgency. We can no longer afford to procrastinate while our options are fast dwindling. We have a positive duty to act now in order to avoid permanent and irreparable harm to our environmental systems. Climate change is no longer about climate science only for scientists, but an issue of morality as the future of mankind is at stake. The totality of mankind must pull together as everyone has a stake that is in serious jeopardy. Thus, the time to act is not today, but yesterday, said Cde Wadyajena.

