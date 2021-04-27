Government mourns veteran journalist Kurwa

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government has mourned the passing of veteran scribe and former Chronicle Sports Editor, Innocent Kurwa saying the country had lost a talented journalist who helped transit the media industry from colonial management when Zimbabwe gained it’s independence.

Kurwa (63) died early on Sunday morning after his car, a Nissan Almera, was involved in a head on collision along Leopold Takawira Avenue in Bulawayo.

In a condolence message, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Kurwa was among the first crop of black journalists who at independence took over the media which was then dominated by whites.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the late Kurwa and his colleagues were immensely successful in telling the Zimbabwe story.

“He and his fellow black journalists had the mammoth task of changing the media landscape in Zimbabwe.

“Kurwa was a rare breed of journalists who joined the Chronicle in the 1980s, rose through the ranks and became the paper’s sports editor,” said the Minister.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Kurwa was a multi-talented journalist who combined sports, politics and lecturing economics and mathematics.

“The media fraternity is obviously poorer without veterans like Kurwa who had to correct the settler regime’s wrong media narrative of portraying blacks as second class citizens,” she said.