Government on civil servants bonuses

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CIVIL servants’ bonuses will be paid in two equal batches in November and December with the government also revealing that the it will include the 13th cheque and the Special Presidential bonus.

This was revealed by Public Service Commission (PSC) secretary, Dr Tsitsi Choruma in a statement where she noted that the bonus will be applicable to those on deputy director Grades and below.

“As per the signed agreement at the recent meeting of the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC), only those of positions of Deputy Director Grades and below will receive bonuses. This bonus will constitute the 13th cheque, plus the Special Presidential Bonus. This will be paid out in two equal batches in November and December.

“It must be noted that Director Grades and above signed performance contracts at the beginning of 2022. It is in view of these performance contracts that Directors and above will not receive any bonus in 2022 but rather will, at the beginning of 2023, get performance awards based on their performance for the year 2022,” reads the statement.

The PSC secretary revealed that only Director Grades and above who meet their set targets will get performance awards, which is in line with Government’s new practice of performance contracting which only rewards satisfactory performance and sanctions non-satisfactory performance for Directors and above.

“Government is committed to ensuring that a results-based, high performance, high productivity Work Culture is inculcated within the civil service.

“From 2023 onwards, performance contracting, which had only thus far been for Director Grades and above, will also be cascaded to all civil servants of all grades across the board,” reads the statement.