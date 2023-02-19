Government to work with IOM on returnees from South Africa

Zvamaida Murwira in Addia Ababa, ETHIOPIA

GOVERNMENT will collaborate with the International Organisation of Migration to assist Zimbabweans in South Africa to return home and help in training as well as allowing those with professional expertise to fully exploit them for the good of the country.

A subcommittee of an Inter-Ministerial Committee set up by the Government is already in South Africa profiling and mapping those Zimbabweans in terms of their skills and their training needs as part of efforts to ensure that returnees from South Africa get optimum reception back home.

The pending anticipated massive return of Zimbabweans came after the South African Government indicated it will not renew holders of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit by end of June this year. Only those with critical skills will have their permits retained. This came out yesterday when President Mnangagwa met IOM director general Mr Antonio Vitorino to discuss ways of collaboration in assisting migrants particularly returnees from South Africa.

The two met on the sidelines of an ongoing 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit being held here in Addis Ababa. In an interview soon after their meeting, Mr Vitorino said their discussions centred on how migrants can be assisted by his organisation on their return. He said their organisation was prepared to provide training upon their return.

“I was explaining to the President that the Zimbabwean Government can count on the full support of IOM to deal with the challenges confronting us, particularly the issue of protecting migrants, guaranteeing those returning home. We will ensure that they have the necessary incentives to reintegrate in the Zimbabwean society and that the Zimbabwean diaspora can contribute to the development of the country. I am very hopeful that the good relationship we have with the Government will guarantee the maximum protection of Zimbabweans where ever they are.”

He said IOM will collaborate with the Government to provide returnees with the necessary training upon their return.

“We have critical issues like providing them with the necessary tools for them to be more productive and reintegrate with society. Also, the movement of people in the Sadc region is one of the aspects we have considered,” he said.

A source that attended yesterday’s meeting said it was noted that a sub-committee of an Inter-Ministerial Committee was already in South Africa mapping and profiling training needs and other related issues that could be provided to returnees. A portal had since been established where Zimbabweans in South Africa can log in and provide details and what assistance, if any they required.

“The subcommittee will establish how many Zimbabweans are in South Africa who are coming back, what skills they hold so that they could possibly be deployed in the economy for the good of the country and what training one might be required. It will be a full package and Government will work closely with IOM to achieve that objective,” said the source.

Government has since allowed about 189 000 of Zimbabweans returning home from South Africa who would have failed to have their exemption permits upgraded to normal immigrant visa to bring all their belongings duty free including one vehicle.

These are some of the measures put in place by the Government to welcome back its citizens that have been working lawfully in South Africa, usually in skilled positions but under special permits for Zimbabweans rather than the general work and residence permit all foreigners require. Alternative visas available include student, spousal, business, work permit the normal one that foreigners working in South Africa need.

Last year, Cabinet established an Inter-Ministerial Committee to be supported by sub committees that would look into the provision of transport and logistics, security, documentation, reintegration and support, resource mobilisation, information and publicity, health and education.