Govt adopts new WHO Covid-19 isolation guidelines

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has adopted new World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the discharge of Covid-19 patients from isolation centres that will see patients spending less days at isolation and quarantine centres. Presently, returnees were required to spend 21-days at quarantine centres.

Presenting resolutions of the 23rd Cabinet matrix on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mrs Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that according to the new guidelines people with Covid-19 symptoms will now spend a minimum of 13 days in isolation and a minimum of 10 days for asymptomatic patients.

“Cabinet approved the adoption of the new guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which regulate the discharge of COVID-19 patients from isolation centres. This should see the easing of the situation in the quarantine and isolation centres.

“According to the new guidelines, people with symptoms will now spend a minimum of 13 days in isolation and a minimum of 10 days for asymptomatic patients instead of the 21 days following two consecutive negative PCR results that are 24 hours apart.

She revealed that according to the guidelines, for symptomatic patients the 13 days include a minimum of 10 days after symptom onset- fever and respiratory symptoms- and an additional three days without symptoms.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that examination classes will resume lessons on 28 July for both public and private schools.

Schools are currently sitting for the Zimsec June examinations, with the government giving strict guidelines to ensure that school premises adhere to the WHO guidelines of preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Private Schools should formally engage the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education if they need further clarification on issues that are peculiar to their operations,” said the Minister.