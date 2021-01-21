Govt departments go on lockdown

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced that all its Ministries and departments will as from today (Thursday) be going on lockdown, with only 10 percent of its staff operating in office as part of efforts to contain the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is however, exempted from the directive. Posting on his Twitter account, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana noted that government has since decided that as from 21 January to 3 February all Ministries and departments will be operating with 10 percent staff compliment while the rest will be working from home.

“From 21 January 2021 to 3 February 2021, all Ministries, Government Departments and Agencies, except for the Ministry of Health and Child Care, will be operating with only 10 percent of its staff. Those who can work from home will be doing that. This is likely to affect the service the public receives,” said Mr Mangwana.

Zimbabwe has in recent weeks experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases as the country goes through the second wave of the pandemic prompting it to revert to level four lockdown, with a 6pm to 6am curfew. Only essential service providers are the ones allowed to operate. Church services have been banned, funeral gatherings have been limited to 30 people, bars and bottle stores shut down, restaurants closed while intercity and interprovincial movement has been limited to those classified as essential service providers.

Members of the public are expected to shop within a 5 kilometre radius from their homes while essential services employees will be allowed to pass through checkpoints after producing exemption letters.