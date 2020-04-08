Govt exempts 200 small scale miners from lockdown

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

THE Government has partially exempted over 200 small-scale miners to continue with their mining operations despite the 21- day national lockdown to monitor and prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

A memorandum by the Zimbabwe Miners Federation dated 3 April states that 232 small-scale miners across the country were given approval to continue with their extraction activities by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando.

“Notice is hereby given that; The following companies (names supplied) applied for partial exemption from some of the provisions of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 (Public Health ) ( Covid-19) ( Health Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order 2020 and their applications were recommended by the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) and approved by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development,” read the memo.

The memo was copied to the Covid-19 Ministerial Taskforce, Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and all provincial mining directors.

Most of the mines that were granted the reprieve are mostly those involved in gold production with Matabeleland South Province contributing the biggest number with 69 while the Midlands Province weighed in with 65.

@DNsingo