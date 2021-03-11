Govt takes over Matobo aquifer feasibility study

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Government has reportedly taken over the planned feasibility study for the Matobo underground water project which is expected to provide a further 40 megalitres to boost Bulawayo’s water supply capabilities.

Last year, officials from the city council revealed that there was possibility of getting water from an aquifer in Matobo. They noted that despite the water being deep underground, Botswana, Somalia and Ethiopia have successfully drawn water from similar aquifers.

If implemented this will be the second aquifer established to supply water to the city, which has suffered from perennial water challenges.

Responding to questions on the city’s water augmentation projects, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu revealed that projects such as the Matobo groundwater feasibity study were now being handled by the Government.

“There are water augmentation projects which are under Government and managed by Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), such as Nyamandlovu extension toward Sawmills, Matopo groundwater feasibility study, Mtshabezi upgrading and Gwayi-Shangani dam which Bulawayo City Council can only engage and make follow-ups on,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said for projects that were under the jurisdiction of the local authority like the recycling of Khami dam water and the upgrading of the Inyankuni booster station, BCC was in the process of seeking funding to help implement them.

“In the meantime, some technical assessments are being carried out at Inyankuni and the proposals for funding to carry out a feasibility study for Wastewater reuse have been done,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Speaking during the recent commissioning of the Epping Forest borehole project and the ground-breaking ceremony of the Gwayi-Shangani dam pipeline in Nyamandlovu, President Mnangagwa gave the city fathers an ultimatum to move with speed in implementing all the short-term water augmentation projects so as to permanently solve the water challenges in the city.

“To the Bulawayo City Council officials, next time I come to Bulawayo I need a clear plan on these projects, the game plan has changed, we mean business,” said President Mnangagwa.