Govt to up San community development drive

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has upped its efforts of developing the San community in Tsholotsho with Treasury already committing to the construction of two primary and secondary schools.

The San community has over the years raised concern on marginalisation which has seen them face high levels of impoverishment and lack of key identity documents. In a bid to resolve their plight, the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa committed itself towards the development of the area which saw 4 000 Identity Documents being issued during the recent special exercise by the Civil Registry Department.

Speaking at a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said they had since identified a number of projects aimed at helping to uplift the San communities.

Projects so far identified by line Ministries to improve the livelihoods of the Tjawo (San) communities include goat rearing, market gardening and dam scooping. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has since met with the Tsholotsho Rural District Council to identify possible sites on which to build primary and secondary schools.

“Treasury will fund the construction of two primary and secondary schools for the Tjawo, out of the 50 schools which it has undertaken to finance. Over 5 000 national identity documents have been issued by the Registrar-General’s Office under a mobile registration exercise the Department mounted for the community, and the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage personally visited the communities to assess progress,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that they were also working with the armed forces to ensure that they reserve a quota system for the community during their recruitment exercise.

“While the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Defence Forces have already completed recruitment for the current year, they have undertaken to recruit from the San communities in the forthcoming recruitment cycle.

“The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has recently flighted advertisements which they have shared with the Tjawo communities, and a quota has been reserved for them,” she said.