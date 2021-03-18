Gweru City Housing Director Tigere arrested

The Sunday News

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter
POLICE Special Investigations Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) have arrested Gweru City Council director of housing and community services Mr Shingirayi Tigere on allegations of parceling out land to councillors.

Tigere was picked up by SACU and the Police Special Investigations Unit at his house on Wednesday at around 7 pm after parceling out land to Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe without following procedure.

The Mayor has argued that he was misled by the housing department over the land sale.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still gathering details around Tigere’s arrest.

However, Tigere’s lawyer, Mr Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal Practitioners confirmed the arrest.

“Yes I can confirm that my client was arrested last night by the police in connection with a stand that he allegedly sold to the Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe. They alleged that he didn’t follow some procedure,” he said.

