Health ambassadors 4ED launch housing scheme

Sibongile Ndiweni, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO heath ambassadors for Economic Development launched a housing scheme in Bulawayo which has so far benefitted over 100 health workers in the city.

The scheme is being done in conjunction with Mr Tendai Charuka who is a land developer and also the owner of Zimbabwe Project Housing Trust.

Bulawayo chairperson of Health Ambassadors for ED, Miss Pamela Ndlovu called on other health care workers across the country to come together and support political and economic development and also be empowered as they complement the President of Zimbabwe’s statement which says housing for all in line with his Vision 2030.

The scheme will see health care worker who are part of the association being able to get a residential stand and secure a decent accommodation.

“In complementing the President of Zimbabwe in housing for all, we as the health care workers in this association have started this program and came into an agreement with a Local land developer Mr Tendai Charuka the owner of Zimbabwe Project Housing Trust who gave us flexible terms whereby we pay US$500 as deposit for any size of residential stand then we make monthly instalments of US$100 until we finish the payment,” said Miss Ndlovu.

Health ambassadors for economic development is an association for health care workers across Zimbabwe which was launched two months ago.

In Bulawayo it draws its membership from Mpilo Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospital, Ngutsheni Central Hospital, Bulawayo City Council and other institutions.