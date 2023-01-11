Heavy rainfall alert terminated.

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Department of Civil Protection have terminated the heavy rainfall alert that was issued last week.

The departments said the country has experienced a reduction of the heavy rains since Monday.

In an interview, MSD head of forecasting, Mr James Ngoma said the country no longer has any weather threat hovering over it.

“The band which was responsible for the considerable rain over the weekend has since weakened and moved eastward into Mozambique and beyond. The country is however still in the main rainy season, with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone still very much active, thus more rainfall is anticipated. The MSD will keep monitoring and keeping the public informed of all-weather events that may affect Zimbabwe and its populace,” he said.

He added that the southern parts of the country are expected to experience a slight pause in rainfall activities.

“Moderate rains are still expected, with localized downpours. A slight lull in the rainfall is probable, especially in the Southern parts of the country. What people should do is practice water harvesting from all possible sources, irrigate where plant stress is noted, and consult your local agritex officer for site-specific crop and livestock advice,” said Mr Ngoma.