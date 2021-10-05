Highlanders CEO goes on leave pending “retirement”

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have reportedly placed their chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube on leave until the end of this year, with all signs pointing to his exit as the Highlanders head of secretariat.

The club’s media and communications officer, Ronald Moyo, according to sources will assume the role of acting CEO until the end of the year, with Highlanders expected to release a statement to that effect today (Tuesday). Dube is said to have been forced to take leave since he had not taken a break for a long time.

A former Highlanders secretary, Dube has been the club’s CEO since May 2017, taking over the position from Ndumiso Gumede, who is now the Bosso president.

Dube has over the last two years been a source division in the Highlanders executive. In 2019, the cub suspended vice chairman Modern Ngwenya together with the then secretary Israel Moyo after the two voted against adopting recommendations from the club’s human resources committee to extend the CEO’s contract to the end of that year. His contract had expired at the end of April 2019. His contract has been getting periodic renewals since then, with all the extensions coming under the chairmanship of former executive committee chairperson, Kenneth Mhlophe.

Ngwenya and Moyo were eventually expelled from the club after a full hearing but appealed that decision and returned to their positions a few months later.

