Highlanders get equipment from SA based benefactor

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe with some of the equipment donated by club benefactor Khuphukile Dube.

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS continue to receive support from their members as well as well-wishers based outside the country, with South Africa domiciled benefactor Khuphukile Dube the latest to donate equipment to Bosso.

Dube, who is based in Polokwane provided fine tuning equipment which includes cones, ladders, slalom poles and training bibs.

In a statement, Highlanders said the items were sourced with assistance from freelance journalist, Thandazani Zimbwa who is a club member.

“This week we received training equipment including 80 marker cones, 20 9-inch cones, two ladders, 10 slalom poles, two sets of training bibs and 15 hurdles from Polokwane-based club benefactor Khuphukile Dube.

The equipment was sourced with the assistance of club member Thandazani Zimbwa,’’ read the Highlanders statement released on Friday.

On Sunday, Highlanders were given 20 brand new soccer balls bought by the club’s South Africa Chapter, which were handed over to chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

The donation from the chapter was in response to a request by Bosso executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe’s appeal for members to assist in whatever way they can to the success of the team this season. Mhlophe made the plea during the club’s annual general meeting held at the end of January.

Another club member, Solwayo Ngwenya last month contributed 30 soccer balls to Highlanders.

@Mdawini_29