Highlanders honour SA chapter chairperson Nyathi for spearheading debt free campaign

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have honoured their South African supporters chapter chairperson, Nondumo for the instrumental role he played in assisting Bosso wipe out their legacy debt.

On Monday, Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, vice chairman Modern Ngwenya, treasurer Donald Ndebele as well as committee member Wisdom Mabhena presented Nyathi with a framed 2021 replica shirt in recognition of the part he played in helping the club get out of debt.

“Highlanders F.C executive led by chairman Kenneth Mhlophe presented a framed 2021 season replica jersey to Nodumo Nyathi in recognition of his leadership, commitment and determination while spearheading the successful legacy debt clearance campaign,’’ read a statement from Highlanders.

Nyathi was at the forefront of the campaign to pay off Bosso’s historical debt, which saw the club free of arrears in August this year after years of being pulled back by debts. He used social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to garner support for the campaign. The initiative was supported by a huge number of Highlanders members and supporters based in Zimbabwe as well as beyond the country’s borders.

Funds raised through this campaign were sent to Highlanders to pay off those the club owed. The Bosso legacy debt was $862 868. @Mdawini_29