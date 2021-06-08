Highlanders players back on strike, abandon planned gym session

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players are back on strike after they refused to take part in a scheduled gym training session on Tuesday.

The players, who were given the day off on Monday to recuperate after their 1-0 triumph over Bulawayo City in the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday were meant resume training on Tuesday with a gym session. Instead, the players changed into their training gear for a session that was meant to be presided over by the club’s fitness trainer Harold Nhachi. The training, at a gym located in Bulawayo’s Central Business District did not happen as players decided after a few minutes of gathering that they were going back on strike.

Highlanders’ players skipped training last week in protest over promises by the club’s leadership to award them an upward review of salaries. They only trained at a private school on Saturday and committed to fulfilling their fixture against Bulawayo City on Sunday while their grievances get attended to.

It appears that no solution has been found to the problems at Amahlolanyama with the players embarking on industrial action yet again to force those running the club to look into their plight.

Player strike are nothing new at Highlanders as some Bosso players in 2019 skipped the team’s pre-season camp in Matobo, which went on to have a negative impact on Bosso’s season. It was the same last year when some senior players boycotted the team’s training sessions.