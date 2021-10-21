WATCH: Highlanders start process of renovating club’s offices

Breaking News
21 Oct, 2021
The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have kick started the process of renovating their offices by requesting for quotations from supplies.

Sakunda Holdings, the Highlanders sponsors will fund the face-lifting of the Bosso offices.

In a tender advertisement published in the Chronicle on Thursday, Highlanders invited suitably qualified supplies to participate in the request for quotations to supply and deliver working drawings, 3D impressions to carry out club office renovations as well as to supply and fix of construction to club office renovation.

During his visit to the Highlanders offices last Sunday, Sakunda Holdings chief executive officer, Kudakwashe Tagwirei made an undertaking that his company will refurbish the Bosso administration centre situated on 4th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way.

This over and above the sponsorship Sakunda Holdings provided to Highlanders, which will see the company cover salaries for players, signing on fees as well as administration costs.

Highlanders acquired the offices in 1986 under the chairmanship of Ndumiso Gumede who is now the club’s president. Gumede was there when Tagwirei made the announcement that Sakunda Holdings will cover the costs of renovating the Highlanders offices, which are evidently in a state of dilapidation after years of not being refurbished.

