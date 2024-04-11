HIV injectable drug for Zimbabwe

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

Zimbabwe has introduced an injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis medication called cabotegravir long-acting (CAB-LA).

The medication, an antiretroviral vaccine intended to suppress infection as it arises, is prescribed for HIV-negative individuals who are at high risk of contracting the virus.

Dr Idah Moyo the HIV prevention clinical officer in the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s AIDS and TB Programme, said Zimbabweans could now access the injectable PrEP at the 15 designated sites.

“CAB-LA is a long-term injection for pre-exposure prophylaxis that is meant to prevent the acquisition of HIV for people that are HIV negative and are at a substantial risk of acquiring HIV. Since it is meant to prevent HIV in people who are at substantial risk, this intervention will be implemented in the demonstration sites which means we will get learning insights from those sites and that will inform the country in the roll out of the CAB-LA in the whole country,” said Dr Moyo.

Since injectable PrEP does not prevent STIs or pregnancy, Dr. Moyo said it would supplement the current packets and be used in conjunction with other preventive measures like condoms.

“CAB-LA is an ARV which reduces the ability of HIV to replicate itself. Whilst research findings are there, the country still wants to learn more through the demonstration projects, so the learning will inform the roll out. The healthcare providers in these 15 selected sites have been capacitated on CAB-LA so that after the implementation and demonstration projects, we learn from those to facilitate the roll out in the country. The injection is only administered by clinicians,” she said.

She also emphasized that medical professionals would give patients who visited the locations the information they needed to select a relevant and suitable strategy based on their needs, preferences, and lifestyles, as well as the ability to make educated decisions from the range of PrEP products available.