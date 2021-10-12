Hotplate Grillhouse sets base in Kadoma

Mthabisi Tshuma in Kadoma

HOTPLATE Grillhouse, a fast food company, has grabbed the opportunity placed by the Second Republic’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) by creating job opportunities particularly for the youths around the country.

A fortnight ago, President Emmerson Mnangagwa while opening the Hotplate and grill Harare branch assured business of his Government’s unwavering support in ensuring private sector-led economic growth while at the same time promoting the establishment of brands that can compete on the global market.

He said this was in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which places the private sector as central to the achievement of Vision 2030 of becoming an upper-middle-class economy by 2030, leveraging on the country’s resources base, an ideal investment climate and mobilisation of domestic growth vectors.

On Tuesday, Hotplate Grillhouse continued to spread its wings after setting up it’s 17th local outlet in Kadoma. The rising fast food outlet is targeting to have 20 outlets by year end with one in Lesotho.

In an interview on the sidelines of the official opening, Hotplate Grillhouse Kadoma co-director Mr Dumisani Ncube said opportunities availed by Government have sufficed the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra.

“Growing up in Kadoma opportunities were never something that for us young people were given on the silver platter. Through working hard and having a Government that listens to the will of the people we are now able to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures through employment creation,” said Mr Ncube.

Mr Ncube said through employing over 20 youths it was a stepping stone through small value chains growth’s.

“We have a range of 25- to 30 direct employees and through our services we want to warm the heart of people from Kadoma. As an outlet it is out biggest goal to bring big investments in Kadoma as the response from the clientelle is appeasing. This we want to achieve through setting spaces for suppliers that range from the vegetable to horticulture a ready market for their products,” said Mr Ncube.

Hotplate Grillhouse Zimbabwe managing director Mr Benson Muneri said development of youths as led by President Mnangagwa has revived the economy.

“When we started the business two years ago, we never thought we would have achieved such attributes in a record period. We are not only stopping there as we want to grow the brand to reach international markets which in turn will realise to the country’s fast foods being appreciated on a global scale,” said Mr Muneri.

In sideline interviews, one of the first customers Ms Netsai Makoni said:

“We are happy to see our generation playing their part in uplifting our societies as gone are the days of monopolies in the food industry. This we are grateful to the country’s President who has given them a platform to also be players,” said Ms Makoni.

@mthabisi_mthire