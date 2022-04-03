Hwange continue to march on despite Mafu departure

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE departure of head coach Bongani Mafu seems to have not affected Hwange at all as they continue to march on in the Zifa Southern Region Division One as they drubbed CIWU 4-0 at White City’s B-Arena yesterday, only for their title rivals Arenel Movers to also record a big win over Casmyn.

Mafu left Hwange last week to take up the post of assistant coach at Ngezi Platinum Stars. Chipangano are under Edmore “Mamkhwebu” Sibanda who is the interim coach. Hwange made light work of CIWU in a midday kick off, which saw them temporarily extend their lead to five points with their ninth win of the season. Arenel, just like they have done over the last few weeks refused to back down from the race with a 5-1 drubbing.

The race is heating up as third placed ZPC Hwange were 2-1 victorious over Binga Pirates while Talen Vision moved into fourth after they defeated Quality Foods in Filabusi. Mountain Climbers could return to the top four if they win against Indlovu Iyanyathela this afternoon.

Full results

Yesterday: CIWU 0-4 Hwange, Talen Vision 1-0 Quality Foods, Binga Pirates 1-2 ZPC Hwange, Makhandeni Pirates 1-2 Ajax Hotspurs, Arenel Movers 5-1 Casmyn, Mosi Rovers 1-2 Mainline, Zimbabwe Saints 1-2 Indosakusa.

Fixtures

Today: Mountain Climbers v Indlovu Iyanyathela (Luveve B-Arena), Ratanang v Bosso90 (White City). [email protected]_29