Hwange record eighth win of the season, Arenel also victorious

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE Football Club continued to march on in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League as they notched up their eighth win of the season with a thumping 3-0 win over Bosso90 at the Colliery Stadium yesterday, on the same day that their title rivals Arenel Movers defeated Makhandeni Pirates 4-3 at White City.

The win might have been a farewell gift for Chipangano coach, Bongani Mafu who is heavily linked with an assistant coach role at Premier Soccer League side, Ngezi Platinum Stars where he is said to be lined up as one of Benjani Mwaruwari’s assistants when the former Warriors skipper takes over at Madamburo in the coming days.

Blessing Ngoma opened the scoring for Hwange in the 10th minute before Canaan Nkomo doubled the lead 10 minutes before halftime. Hwange captain, Kelly Shiyandindi rounded off the scoring with a penalty 10 minutes before the end.

The coal miners are now on 27 points while Arenel are closely behind on 25. ZPC Hwange consolidated their third spot with a 3-0 victory over Quality Foods in an early kick off at White City. It seems the wheels are coming off for Ratanang who at some stage were in the top four but are sliding down the log after yet another loss, this time 1-0 at the hands of Indlovu Iyanyathela. There were also wins for Mountain Climbers, Mosi Rovers and Ajax Hotspurs.

Zifa Southern Region Division One

Results

Yesterday: Hwange 3-0 Bosso90, CIWU 2-1 Binga Pirates, Ratanang 0-1 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Quality Foods 0-3 ZPC Hwange, Arenel Movers 4-3 Makhandeni Pirates, Mainline 0-1 Ajax, Mosi Rovers 3-2 Zimbabwe Saints, Indonsakusa 1-3 Mountain Climbers

Fixtures

Today: Talen Vision v Casmyn (Filabusi, 15:00)

