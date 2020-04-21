IAM4BYO distributes food to the needy

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED multi-stakeholder initiative, IAM4BYO-Fighting COVID-19, on Tuesday distributed food parcels to underprivileged families that have been incapacitated and are thus unable to meet their basic nutritional needs because of the effects of Coronavirus.

The food parcels, targeted at 625 beneficiaries, were distributed in Entumbane, Njube and Lobengula suburbs.

IAM4BYO was launched two weeks ago, with its objectives being to seek funds to equip health institutions handling Coronavirus cases in the city and source food hampers for vulnerable communities.

Medical professionals, the business community, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), churches and Zimbabweans in the diaspora, among others, are involved in the initiative which needs to raise about US$10,7 million to help equip hospitals, sustain livelihoods, provide people who survive from hand to mouth with food baskets and hygiene kits, among other requirements.

Speaking during the donations, a member of the group’s communications team, Mr Nkosana Mazibisa, said IAM4BYO realised that COVID-19 could precipitate a humanitarian crisis hence the need for urgent social safety nets.

“Today under what we call the social cluster we are doing the food programme. We are aware that there are families, because of Covid-19, that can’t fend for themselves. We would love to thank Seedco who helped with the donations. They gave us 1000 bags of maize meal. We would like to thank Qoki Makhosikazi, Qoki Ndlovukazi, a UK based organisation of people from Bulawayo which has come on board.

“The food aid that was done today is based on that. We have done Entumbane, Njube and Lobengula today. We did not just pick people from the ground but we are using already existing social welfare structures that deal with social amenities within the city,” he said.