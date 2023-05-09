Inclusivity vital in all spheres

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Second Republic is on a drive to leave no one and no place behind and has taken the call seriously by facilitating the inclusion of persons with disability in various sectors such as education, health, and even the Church.

Previously, persons with disability were left out of accessing valuable information as the mode of communication available was not compatible with their needs. The Constitution of Zimbabwe, now, also recognises Sign Language as an official language that must be used in government communications and all other areas.

Even in health communication, persons who are visually impaired have always lamented their failure to use contraceptives as they do not have instructions in Braille.

As the Second Republic has an open door policy to persons interested in innovation and inclusivity, locals have responded positively and brought in Braille products that assist the visually impaired.

Braille for Africa, a local youth-based organisation is making strides in ensuring visually impaired persons also enjoy other opportunities able-bodied persons have by launching tourism products that allow access to this group of people.

The founder and director of Braille for Africa Mr Enock Mawema said the idea of including information in Braille at tourist destinations was birthed in 2020.

“The concept came into mind in 2020 and it was driven by a passion to see PWD enjoying all other activities that the rest of the population are enjoying. Tourism was the first idea for me looking at the fact that we have four World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe and I wanted Zimbabwe to be known as a tourist destination that is inclusive. So, we installed braille signage at the Victoria Falls RainForest as a starting point,” said Mr Mawema.

He said this also served as a way of creating new markets for the tourism sector as tourists that are visually impaired are also able to enjoy what the country has to offer. He approached Unesco, ZimParks, National Museums, and Monuments Authority of Zimbabwe to get permission to access these tourist destinations and install Braille signage.

“Currently we managed to place this signage at the RainForest, Mutarazi Falls and the Robert Mugabe International Airport but we also have permission now to also include Khami Ruins, Matopos National Park and Great Zimbabwe Monuments. We are also grateful that we have been endorsed by the tourism ministry, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, and the government as a whole that has allowed us to do our project,” he added.

He said in addition to the signage they are increasing access to those sites and are installing grab rails to allow the elderly and those with physical challenges to be able to access some of the places.

Mr Mawema said he is also diversifying into the health and education sector largely to promote risk communication messaging that is inclusive.

“Health is a critical area and when there is information that must be communicated it must reach all people regardless of their disability. When Covid-19 struck, all information about protecting oneself was displayed at hospitals but only accessible to those with no visual impairments. We want to ensure that such public messages of this magnitude are available in Braille too so we are going into the health sector to ensure health messages are communicated in all formats to everyone,” he said.

Mr Mawema added that they have also installed Braille maps, Zimbabwe Braille Guide Booklet and safety guide at the airport in Harare and said by the end of April 2023 Zimbabwe will be the only African country to have all its airports equipped with these products to aid visually impaired travelers.