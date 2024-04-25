Insurance on wheels…NicozDiamond’s game-changing innovation

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AS it continues seeking ways to modernise its services, NicozDiamond, a subsidiary of First Mutual Holdings, recently launched the Diamond Insurance Vehicle (DIV), Zimbabwe’s first “mobile office” which is expected to bring convenience to the company’s clients all over the country.

The vehicle, which is on display at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) was launched earlier this month.

In an interview, NicozDiamond business development manager Mr Thabiso Takaza said that the vehicle would allow the insurance giant to penetrate even the more remote parts of the country.

“The strategic ambition for us is to enhance the customer experience. We’ve listened to the customers who have been requesting convenience. So this is an effort towards giving them that. This is our offer towards the market and with this, we are basically saying we can reach you wherever you are.

“You can be in the townships and we can reach you without the burden of you as a customer coming to our office. You can get claim services, request policy documents, and get other services,” he said.

Mr Takaza said that the vehicle was part of efforts by the company to modernise service provision.

“We pride ourselves on the tech that is in this vehicle, which also happens to be connected to some aspects of our operation like our WhatsApp platform. One of our objectives is the digital transformation of insurance. We want to run away from the traditional ways and adopt a new and modern way. It’s one of our strategic ambitions as Nicoz Diamond to leave a mark in terms of that,” he said.

Mr Takaza said the solar-powered vehicle was also solar-friendly, which was in line with the company’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint.

“In terms of the technical details of the DIV, this is a solar-powered vehicle. We are not connected to any electricity and this is also part of our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint. The vehicle has high internet connectivity and we are happy that we are connected to three mobile networks in the country. So, wherever we go, we are guaranteed to have internet connectivity. The vehicle also has specialised rugged laptops that are dustproof, waterproof and shatterproof, features that are perfect for this unit,” he said.