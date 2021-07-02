International Sports Press Association boss laments shrinking space for sports scribes as World Sports Journalists Day is commemorated

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AS the world commemorated World Sports Journalists Day on Friday, International Sports Press Association president, Giovanni “Gianni” Merlo has lamented the shrinking space for sports scribes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

In his statement to commemorate the day dedicated to international sports journalism, Merlo said the hope was that by now the sporting world would have come out of the Covid-19 nightmare which however remains a threat.

“Sport goes on, tries to offer hope that the worst is over, but there is no certainty that the storm is over. Meanwhile, our profession is suffering, finding it hard to breathe as if it is affected by Covid-19 but there are other causes of this suffering,’’ said Merlo.

The veteran Italian sports journalists stated that organisers, federations and clubs are taking squeezing life out of sports journalism by denying them access to sources.

“Some limitations are rightly dictated by the health situation, but others are the result of a precise plan that wants to leave us on the sidelines, primed only with press releases, the social profiles of the champions, which are often managed by public relations agencies, and rumours orchestrated by those in power.

They also want to cut the number of journalists present at the stadium and then gradually abolish mixed zones. Choking, logically in a gentle way, the freedom of expression in the world of sport,’’ lamented the AIPS boss.

He called for action since the success of the AIPS Media Awards has shown that sports journalism, just like sport is a way of life.

“The principles that govern social life are no longer of interest; they just want to exploit the lower instincts of the public. This is why we must react, because if we supinely accept the changes taking place, the new generations will have a grim future and this is not right.

“Sport is also culture, as is sports journalism, as demonstrated by the success of our AIPS Sport Media Awards. We defend this culture and the future of a clean and educational sport,’’ concluded Merlo.

In a statement to celebrate World Sports Journalists Day, the Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe, an affiliate of AIPS also cried foul on the restrictive measures brought about by Covid-19 which have seen journalists required to have certificates to prove that they are free from the respiratory disease to be allowed access into sporting events. Since football resumed in Zimbabwe in May, journalists are required to have Covid-19 certificates to cover the matches. Swaz said while they have no qualms with the arrangement, it has brought about burdens on freelance journalists who cannot afford to pay for the tests as compared to their colleagues who work for big media houses which pick up the bill for the testing of the scribes.

AIPS celebrated the 2021 World Sports Journalists Day with an electronic conference entitled “Tokyo 2020 Media: Sport and Mental health. Is this the future of access to the sources in peril. This year marks the 97th anniversary since AIPS was formed on 2 July 1924 at the Paris Olympic Games inside a boxing ring.

Sports press editors in chief from four continents addressed the AIPS electronic conference.

